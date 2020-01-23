Man attempts to abduct student in Fairfax Co.

A man attempted to abduct a Belle View Elementary School student in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities say the student was walking in the 6600 block of Fort Hunt Road between 4:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. when a man approached from behind and picked the student up.

The student was able to fight the man off and the suspect fled.

Authorities say the student immediately went back to the school and notified administrators, who called the police.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a medium build and short brown hair. He also has a trimmed gray beard and red bumps on his face. Police say he was wearing a brown hooded jacket, loose blue jeans and boots during the attempted abduction.

Authorities ask that community members review any home surveillance footage from Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Below is a map of the area where the attempted abduction took place:

Anyone who has information or has surveillance images they believe are helpful are asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). By text: type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. By web: download the Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co. Crime Solvers.” Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

