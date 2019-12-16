Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Wolf Trap to host…

Wolf Trap to host summer job fairs

Jack Pointer

December 16, 2019, 11:25 AM

It’s never too early to be thinking about a summer job, and Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts has already announced job fairs for seasonal work there.

Three fairs will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 29; from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 4; and from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 in the Filene Center Musician’s Lounge (1551 Trap Road in Vienna, Virginia).

Attendees can visit with Park Service staff, learn about the various opportunities available and attend resume and application workshops. Seasonal positions (running from mid-May to early September) include grounds maintenance, custodian, Filene Center ushers, visitor service assistance and park guides.

“Each year, these recruitment events consistently attract enthusiastic, talented individuals. We are excited to engage with potential summer employees and introduce them to opportunities within the National Park Service,” Superintendent George Liffert said in a statement.

