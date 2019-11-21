A 48-year-old man faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty and injury to a child in connection with a fatal July 23 incident in McLean, Virginia.

When a teenage boy died at a construction site this summer, there were questions instantly about why he was working there, given his age. Now, the man who runs the construction company he worked for has been indicted in connection with his death.

Thomas Digges, who runs Digges Development Corp., faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty and injury to a child.

It was July 23 when emergency crews rushed to a subdivision construction site in the 1800 block of Solitaire Lane in McLean, Virginia. They found 16-year-old Spencer Lunde and another worker injured after a trench they were working in collapsed, trapping them.

Lunde died. The trapped man survived but was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The incident prompted investigations by both police and the Virginia Department of Labor.

Digges, 48, turned himself in after learning of the indictment, according to police.

Following a hearing, he was released on his own personal recognizance.

