Teen dead, 4 others hospitalized after car strikes tree in Fairfax Co.

One teenager has died and four others were taken to the hospital after the car they were in went off the road and hit a tree in Oakton, Virginia, Sunday night.

Fairfax County police said the crash happened while the group of teenagers was going eastbound on Stuart Mill Road around 6:30 p.m. The 2010 Kia Forte ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a tree. The crash occurred near the intersection of Stuart Mill Road and Coulter Lane.

All five were taken to the hospitalized, where one teen was pronounced dead. The driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The injuries of the other three are not expected to be life-threatening according to police.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be factors, police said.

Police are still investigating whether speed contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact the Fairfax County Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

