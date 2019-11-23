Man dead after 6-vehicle crash in Chantilly

Fairfax County police say a man may have experienced a medical emergency on the road before crashing into five other cars in Chantilly, Virginia, Friday evening.

Sai Leung Li, 69, of South Riding, was traveling westbound on Lee Jackson Memorial Highway near Centreville Road around 5 p.m. when he went off the roadway and then continued to cross Centreville Road, according to police.

Li then crashed into five cars that were stopped at a red light.

Li was taken to a hospital where he died. One of the passengers from the five cars was taken to a hospital for injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Fairfax County police said neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors related to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact 703-280-0543. Anonymous tipsters can contact 1-866-411-8477, text “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411 or can submit their tips online. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 if the information they provide leads to an arrest.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

