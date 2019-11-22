Sex offender arrested after entering Reston elementary school

A convicted sex offender was arrested in Reston, Virginia, after he entered Aldrin Elementary School on Thursday afternoon, the Fairfax County police said.

A convicted sex offender was arrested in Fairfax County after entering a Reston, Virginia, elementary school on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Officers took Benjamin Garrett, 29, of D.C., into police custody at Aldrin Elementary School shortly before 4 p.m.

“It’s concerning anytime you consider having a stranger in our school,” said Lucy Caldwell, with Fairfax County Public Schools.

Caldwell said quick-acting staff at the school noticed Garrett entering the building behind another person.

“They saw the individual; they asked them to leave immediately,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said Garrett left the school, but staff noticed he didn’t go far. He “remained on school grounds, which felt concerning to the staff,” Caldwell said.

School staff called the Fairfax County police. When officers arrived, they found Garrett walking away from the school. After questioning him, police discovered he was a registered sex offender wanted on an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction.

Garrett was arrested and charged with entering school property after a violent sex offense conviction. He is currently being held without bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.