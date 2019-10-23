Police release sketch of suspect in Fairfax County attempted kidnapping

The attempted kidnapping took place on Oct. 13 around 3 p.m. in the area of Wheatwheel Lane and Gallows Road in Annandale.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect in an attempted kidnapping earlier this month in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The attempted kidnapping took place on Oct. 13 around 3 p.m. in the area of Wheatwheel Lane and Gallows Road in Annandale.

Police said the juvenile victim as playing with a friend near the roadway of the 3300 block of Wheatwheel Lane when a man picked up the victim from behind.

The child fought off the suspect, who ran from the area. The victim came home and the family called the police.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, who could be in his late 20s to early 30s. He has short, black hair and a thin build. He is clean-shaven with a small scratch on his face.

At the time of the attempted abduction, the suspect was wearing a dark shirt and slim-fitted pants.

Police are asking area residents to review any home surveillance footage that date and time, in case the suspect may have been captured on camera.

Anyone with information should call the Fairfax County Criminal Investigation Bureau at 703-246-7800.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.