New policy for students who need prescription CBD oil at Fairfax Co. schools

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

October 14, 2019, 1:27 PM

Fairfax County has a new policy for how nurses and school employees can administer cannabidiol oil to kids.

In lining up with Virginia law requiring school boards to  adopt a policy toward the somewhat controversial treatment, the new policy essentially treats CBD oil and THC-A like any other prescription administered to a child at school.

The regulation says a student who may have previously had to leave, or even miss, school if they needed cannabidiol or THC-A oil to be administered can now present a form from their doctor outlining the reason for the medication, when and how often it’s taken and the exact dosage, among other requirements.

The policy also protects school nurses and employees from prosecution for possessing, storing and distributing CBD oil or THC-A.

