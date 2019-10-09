91% of Fairfax County high schools graduated on time in 2019

In 2019, 91.3% of FCPS students graduated within four years, compared to 91.5% in 2018. More than three out of five of those students earned Advanced Studies Diplomas.

Fairfax County Public Schools students continue to graduate on time, the Virginia school system said Tuesday.

FCPS students are ahead of the game in earning advanced studies diplomas — 60,8% of FCPS students earn those distinguished diplomas compare to 51.5% of students in Virginia as a whole.

“We are pleased to maintain the high on-time graduation rate,” said Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand. “We continue to outpace the state graduation rate among students in the Asian, black, white and students with disabilities reporting groups. We will continue to provide additional resources and supports to students to help them achieve success and graduate on time.”

FCPS also touts its successes in the graduation rate gains and dropout rate reductions for students of color in the past year.

The dropout rate went down for Hispanic students (22.9% compared to 23.6%) and students with disabilities (6.7% compared to 7.1% in 2018).

Graduation rates went up slightly for Hispanic students, 74.6% compared to 74%, and for English Learner students, 67.7% compared to 67.2%.

In 2019, 46.6% of black students received Advanced Studies Diplomas compared to 45.6% last year. More students with disabilities in 2019 earned those degrees compared to 2018 as well.

FCPS is the largest school system in Virginia and 10th largest in the nation. In 2019, 1,102 students or 7.4% dropped out.

