Ex-boyfriend gets 99 years for murdering Fairfax County teen

Back in June, Nebiyu Ebrahim pleaded guilty to strangling Jholie Moussa in January 2018. Now, the young man faces a lengthy prison sentence for her murder.

The young man who admitted to killing his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend last year received a 99-year prison sentence Wednesday in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom. That sentence does not include any suspended time.

Back in June, Nebiyu Ebrahim pleaded guilty to strangling Jholie Moussa in January 2018.

Moussa had been missing for two weeks before her body was finally found in a shallow grave near a walking path. That grave in Woodlawn Park was located less than a mile from the victim’s home and not far from Ebrahim’s.

Ebrahim, who was 17 at the time of the murder, had been arrested earlier for assaulting the Mount Vernon High School sophomore.

He later told police that he had flown into a “blind rage” and used a mixed martial arts style chokehold on her.

The victim’s family reportedly applauded when the judge handed down the sentence.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.