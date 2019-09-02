2 Md. men arrested on several charges following Fairfax County robbery

Two Maryland men have been arrested on several charges that stemmed from a robbery in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Two Maryland men have been arrested on several charges in connection to a robbery in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The robbery took place on Monday around 7 p.m. on the 700 block of Elden Street in Herndon.

Police said Edward Raul Mejia Sandoval, 22, and Manuel Enrique Casco, 34, entered a business displaying a gun and demanded money from two women who worked there. Police said the suspects also assaulted the women.

The suspects ran from the business and were chased by Herndon police. One suspect displayed a shotgun and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and an officer, a news release said.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested Mejia Sandoval, while Casco was arrested a short time later after he was involved in an armed carjacking a few blocks away.

Mejia Sandoval was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of threatening to abduct with intent to defile. Casco was charged with robbery, carjacking and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The suspects were taken to the Fairfax County jail and held without bond.

Anyone who has information on or witnessed what happened should call police at 703-246-7800.

