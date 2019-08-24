All lanes on I-66 reopen 11 hours after fatal crash

One person died and six others are injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles brought westbound traffic to a halt on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. just before Exit 53, between Va. 28 and Va. 286. By 7:50 p.m. Saturday, only one left shoulder got by the crash.

Around 9:45 p.m., all lanes of I-66 reopened to traffic after around 11 hours of crash investigations and lane closures.

The chain reaction crash involved four sedans, one SUV, one pickup truck and a tractor-trailer that overturned, according to a statement from Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller.

The impact of the crash cause one vehicle to crash into the jersey wall and catch fire.

The driver of the vehicle that caught fire was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries and the passenger in that vehicle died on the scene, according to Geller.

Video shows the truck lying on its side in the roadway.

Significant bailout delays developed on roads in Chantilly and in Centreville including Route 50, Route 29 and Braddock Road.

Drivers who were already on I-66 were diverted to Va. 286 via Exit 55. Drivers stuck between the point of diversion and the crash scene were guided by Virginia State Police into an emergency turnaround on the median strip and sent eastbound.

Some callers into the WTOP Traffic Center reported sitting in a standstill for more than an hour.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine said that the crash occurred in one of the most accident-prone sections of the highway.

“We often expect to see at least a couple wrecks per day in the westbound lanes as drivers merging from Fairfax County Parkway weave with drivers shifting right to exit at Route 28,” Dildine said. “Jersey walls for the ongoing express lanes project are blocking much of the right shoulder on this portion of the highway, so when the crashes happen here, they immediately block lanes. Usually, they happen on the right side.”

