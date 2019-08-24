Police ID man found dead near wrecked motorcycle in Fairfax County

Fairfax County police have identified a man found dead Friday afternoon near the wreckage of a motorcycle.

A groundskeeper found the motorcycle wreckage and the body nearby, around 2 p.m., near the 4900 block of Alliance Drive.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Simon Chang, of Ashburn, Virginia.

The investigation is ongoing but police said they believe Chang was riding from Lee Highway to northbound Fairfax County Parkway when the motorcycle veered off the right shoulder of the ramp. The motorcycle came to a stop in a wooded area next to a runoff pond.

There’s no evidence the crash involved other vehicles. Police have not determined if speed or alcohol led to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-280-0543.

