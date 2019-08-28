Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Man found dead in…

Man found dead in Great Falls Park identified as former McLean pastor

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

August 28, 2019, 6:52 AM

U.S. Park Police identified the man found dead in Virginia’s Great Falls Park over the weekend as Russell Larkin, 77, of Northern Virginia.

Larkin was a retired pastor from Chesterbrook United Methodist Church in McLean, The Washington Post reported.

Larkin had been reported missing in Fairfax County on Friday.

A kayaker spotted Larkin’s body partially in the water around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

The police investigation found Larkin fell onto rocks. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.

