Man found dead in Great Falls Park identified as former McLean pastor

U.S. Park Police identified the man found dead in Virginia’s Great Falls Park over the weekend as Russell Larkin, 77, of Northern Virginia.
Larkin was a retired pastor from Chesterbrook United Methodist Church in McLean, The Washington Post reported.
Larkin had been reported missing in Fairfax County on Friday.
A kayaker spotted Larkin’s body partially in the water around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
Search & Recovery (body) – Potomac River between Sandy Landing & Rocky Island @mcfrs SW710, SW710B, SW730, SW730B, BC702 on call @ffxfirerescue assisting (call originated from Va) @COcanalNPS (note: @mcfrs file photos) pic.twitter.com/QNVs70MSZb
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 24, 2019
The police investigation found Larkin fell onto rocks. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.