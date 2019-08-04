Falls Church woman killed by driver in stolen car

Detectives believe that David Alan Francis, 46, of South Riding, Virginia, lost control of a stolen 2013 Nissan Titan pickup truck causing him to leave the roadway and hit both pedestrians.

A Falls Church, Virginia, woman died Saturday afternoon while walking on a pedestrian pathway after the driver of a stolen car lost control and struck her, police said.

Fairfax County police said that the crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Shreve Road and Hickory Street.

According to preliminary findings, the victim, identified as 60-year-old Betty Ana Bernstein-Zabza of Falls Church, was walking with a juvenile northbound on a pedestrian pathway next to Shreve Road. Both were struck as they entered a crosswalk that connects the pathway to a sidewalk.

Detectives believe that David Alan Francis, 46, of South Riding, Virginia, lost control of a stolen 2013 Nissan Titan pickup truck causing him to leave the roadway and hit both pedestrians.

Bernstein-Zabza was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The juvenile was treated for minor injuries.

Police arrested Francis, who fled the scene, after a short pursuit. The 46-year-old was charged with one count of felony hit and run, and detectives believe both speed and drugs contributed to the crash.

Francis is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail. Police suspect that Francis may have been involved in additional criminal events on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the crash should call 703-280-0543.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 or online at tip411.com.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

