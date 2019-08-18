Fairfax firefighter missing off Florida coast

Family members alerted the U.S. Coast Guard when the boaters did not return as expected on Friday evening.

A Fairfax, Virginia, firefighter is missing after a fishing trip off the Florida coast.

Justin Walker with the Fairfax, Virginia fire and rescue department, together with Brian McCluney of the Jacksonville, Florida fire department, launched a 24-foot center console boat from a ramp at Port Canaveral on Friday morning.

Family members alerted the U.S. Coast Guard when the boaters did not return as expected on Friday evening.

They were headed toward fishing reef 8A, the Coast Guard said in a statement Saturday morning.

Photos of Walker and McCluney were shared on Facebook:

Multiple agencies, including the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Navy, are conducting a search for the two missing firefighters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard’s Jacksonville command center at 904-714-7558.

