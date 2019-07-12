Va. police ID woman killed in Fairfax Co. crash

The Virginia State Police on Friday identified the woman who was killed Wednesday morning when her car crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.

The Virginia State Police on Friday identified the woman who was killed Wednesday morning when her car crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.

The police said in a statement that Krista Kelley, 24, of Henrico, Virginia, was driving south near Lorton Road when her Corolla ran off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder.

Kelley died at the scene, the police said; the driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t hurt. The police are continuing to investigate.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.