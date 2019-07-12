Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Va. police ID woman…

Va. police ID woman killed in Fairfax Co. crash

Rick Massimo

July 12, 2019, 11:19 AM

The Virginia State Police on Friday identified the woman who was killed Wednesday morning when her car crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.

The police said in a statement that Krista Kelley, 24, of Henrico, Virginia, was driving south near Lorton Road when her Corolla ran off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the right shoulder.

Kelley died at the scene, the police said; the driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t hurt. The police are continuing to investigate.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News Transportation News Virginia News
lorton road tractor trailer crash

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up