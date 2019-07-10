1 killed in southbound I-95 crash at Lorton

A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate 95 at Lorton Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, and a police investigation slowed traffic there for several hours.

The fatal crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car. The tractor-trailer was stopped on the right southbound shoulder of I-95 when a southbound Toyota Corolla ran off the right side of I-95 and into the back of the tractor-trailer, Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred at 7 a.m. Two right lanes of southbound I-95 after Lorton Road were closed.

The driver of the Corolla died. Police are notifying the driver’s family.

A reconstruction team needed to use some specific equipment, closing lanes, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

