3 injured in 2 separate Fairfax County shootings

Three men were hurt in two separate shootings Tuesday afternoon, which Fairfax County, Virginia, police said may have been gang-related.

Police got the first call around 4 p.m. for a shooting on Telegraph Road. Shortly after, they responded to a report of another shooting a few miles away.

“[The shootings] happened within minutes of each other and about two miles apart,” said 2nd Lt. John Lieb, a police spokesman. ” … We do not believe that this was a random act of violence and we’re exploring the possibility that it’s gang-related.”

Lieb said gunshots were exchanged in the 6400 block of Telegraph Road, then exchanged in the 2700 block of James Drive.

Detectives continue to investigate two shootings, believed to be related, in the 6400 block of Telegraph Rd and the 2700 block of James Dr. Preliminarily, 3 victims have non-life threatening injuries. We are looking for this Mitsubishi pictured. Call 9-1-1 if you see it. pic.twitter.com/ocjXSRidqm — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 2, 2019



None of the three victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered a vehicle from James Drive which was believed to be involved in the earlier shooting on Telegraph Road. They are searching for a second car believed to be involved in both shootings — a black four-door Mitsubishi sedan.

Police said detectives interviewed witnesses and are following several leads.

