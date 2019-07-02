Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 3 injured in 2…

3 injured in 2 separate Fairfax County shootings

Dick Uliano

July 2, 2019, 10:37 PM

Three men were hurt in two separate shootings Tuesday afternoon, which Fairfax County, Virginia, police said may have been gang-related.

Police got the first call around 4 p.m. for a shooting on Telegraph Road. Shortly after, they responded to a report of another shooting a few miles away.

“[The shootings] happened within minutes of each other and about two miles apart,” said 2nd Lt. John Lieb, a police spokesman. ” … We do not believe that this was a random act of violence and we’re exploring the possibility that it’s gang-related.”

Lieb said gunshots were exchanged in the 6400 block of Telegraph Road, then exchanged in the 2700 block of James Drive.


None of the three victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered a vehicle from James Drive which was believed to be involved in the earlier shooting on Telegraph Road. They are searching for a second car believed to be involved in both shootings — a black four-door Mitsubishi sedan.

Police said detectives interviewed witnesses and are following several leads.

