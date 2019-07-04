Sparklers spark house fire in Fairfax Co.

Improperly disposed of sparklers caused a house fire in McLean, Virginia, Wednesday night, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

One Fairfax County family has already seen the harm fireworks can do.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 7400 block of Georgetown Court around 9:50 p.m. after security alarms went off.

When they got to the two-story single-family home, they found smoke coming from the garage and quickly put out the fire.

Firefighters determined that recently used sparklers thrown in the trash had started the fire.

Two adults and five children were there at the time of the fire. None were injured. Nobody was displaced.

Damage estimates are around $11,000.

Below is a map of the area of the fire.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue urges all residents to treat the disposal of permissible fireworks the same as fireplace ashes. Please place into a metal container, douse with water, place a metal lid on top and place container away from the house.

