Man dies after crashing into a tree in Fairfax County

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Centreville, Virginia, on Saturday. Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors behind the crash.

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Centreville, Virginia, on Saturday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Thomas Iribarren, 24, of Springfield, Virginia, was transported to a local hospital, where he died, according to a press release.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of New Braddock Road and Centreville Road, police say.

Detectives say that a preliminary investigation revealed that Iribarren was traveling westbound on New Braddock Road in his Toyota Corolla when he ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree.

Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors which led to the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

