Sex offender arrested trying to enter Va. elementary school

By Hallie Mellendorf June 1, 2019 9:30 am 06/01/2019 09:30am
A registered sex offender was arrested Thursday as he tried to enter an elementary school in Falls Church, Virginia.

Fairfax County police arrested 29-year-old Alonso Cornejo, of Vienna, around 3 p.m. as he tried to gain access to Shrevewood Elementary School, according to a report.

Police said Cornejo was attempting to attend a school event with an acquaintance. He tried to check into the school using the automated visitor management system, which flagged his name as being on the sex offender registry.

Staff denied Cornejo entry and contacted police. He was arrested and charged with entering school property after a violent sex offense conviction

 

Cornejo is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Topics:
