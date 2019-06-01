Sex offender arrested trying to enter Va. elementary school

Fairfax County police arrested 29-year-old Alonso Cornejo, of Vienna, around 3 p.m. as he tried to gain access to Shrevewood Elementary School in Falls Church, Virginia.

Fairfax County police arrested 29-year-old Alonso Cornejo, of Vienna, around 3 p.m. as he tried to gain access to Shrevewood Elementary School, according to a report.

Police said Cornejo was attempting to attend a school event with an acquaintance. He tried to check into the school using the automated visitor management system, which flagged his name as being on the sex offender registry.

Staff denied Cornejo entry and contacted police. He was arrested and charged with entering school property after a violent sex offense conviction

Cornejo is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

