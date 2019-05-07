Police identify woman whose car crashed into Potomac River

Fairfax County police have identified a 72-year-old woman who died after her car crashed into the Potomac River.

Police in Virginia’s Fairfax County have identified a 72-year-old woman who died after her car crashed into the Potomac River.

Barbara Bushkin had been missing since Sunday, police said in a tweet Monday afternoon. She had last been seen in D.C. just before 8 p.m.

Bushkin was considered endangered due to mental and/or physical issues, police said in the tweet.

She died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

