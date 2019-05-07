202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police identify woman whose…

Police identify woman whose car crashed into Potomac River

By Reem Nadeem May 7, 2019 1:21 am 05/07/2019 01:21am
11 Shares

Police in Virginia’s Fairfax County have identified a 72-year-old woman who died after her car crashed into the Potomac River.

Barbara Bushkin had been missing since Sunday, police said in a tweet Monday afternoon. She had last been seen in D.C. just before 8 p.m.

Bushkin was considered endangered due to mental and/or physical issues, police said in the tweet.

She died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Barbara Bushkin crash fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Local News Virginia Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Outdoor movie guide 2019

There's nothing like watching movie stars under the stars, from National Harbor to the Georgetown Waterfront. We break down the outdoor movie schedule for the spring and summer.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!