Fairfax County inmate back in custody after ‘errant release’

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP
and H.J. Mai May 20, 2019 12:51 pm 05/20/2019 12:51pm
A D.C. man who was mistakenly released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center Sunday evening was back in police custody Monday morning.

The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office said that Donald Bernard Lewis, 53, of Washington, D.C. was arrested at 9:20 a.m. in D.C. by sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Lewis was arrested Monday without incident.

His release around 7:30 p.m. Sunday prompted an advisory to George Mason University students to seek shelter in a safe and secure location.

“This person has a history of violence,” George Mason University Police said in a statement Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lewis was arrested May 18 on three grand larceny charges.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect Fairfax County police’s statement that Lewis was mistakenly released.

Topics:
Donald Bernard Lewis escapee Fairfax County, VA News george mason university Local News search Virginia
800
