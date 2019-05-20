Fairfax County inmate back in custody after ‘errant release’

The Fairfax County Sheriff's Office said that Donald Bernard Lewis, 53, of Washington, D.C. was arrested at 9:20 a.m. in D.C. by sheriff's deputies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

A D.C. man who was mistakenly released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center Sunday evening was back in police custody Monday morning.

The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office said that Donald Bernard Lewis, 53, of Washington, D.C. was arrested at 9:20 a.m. in D.C. by sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

There was an errant release from the Adult Detention Center at about 9 p.m today. Donald Bernard Lewis, 53, of Washington DC was arrested May 18 on 3 grand larceny charges. We‘re working with US Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Lewis. Local authorities were notified. pic.twitter.com/2OKXtazfXE — Fairfax Sheriff (@fairfaxsheriff) May 20, 2019

Lewis was arrested Monday without incident.

His release around 7:30 p.m. Sunday prompted an advisory to George Mason University students to seek shelter in a safe and secure location.

“This person has a history of violence,” George Mason University Police said in a statement Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lewis was arrested May 18 on three grand larceny charges.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect Fairfax County police’s statement that Lewis was mistakenly released.

