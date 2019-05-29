Police ID man who died while trimming trees in Falls Church

Fairfax County police say a man died Tuesday night after he apparently was electrocuted while trimming trees at a Falls Church, Virginia, work site.

The police and the fire department were called to the 3400 block of Surrey Lane, in Falls Church, at about 8:15 p.m. after someone reported that a man may have been electrocuted while working near a power line.

The police and fire units had to wait for Dominion Power to deactivate the line. The man was pronounced dead on the scene at about 9:30. Later, the police identified him as Jacinto Gomez Diaz, 41, of Culpeper.

The police said he was trimming trees “in an elevated position” when he evidently made contact with the power line.

