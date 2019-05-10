202
Lorton man dead after SUV struck by Dodge Ram

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP May 10, 2019 10:41 am 05/10/2019 10:41am
A Virginia man is dead after his 2018 Ford Escape was struck by a speeding driver who allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Ox Road and Hooes Road, police in Fairfax County said.

Brian Beyreuther, 45, of Lorton, died after the 8:40 p.m. Thursday crash.

Police said Beyreuther had a green light when he was making the left turn from Hooes Road to southbound Ox Road.

“Robert Derifield, 42, of Woodbridge, was traveling north on Ox Road, driving a 2019 Dodge Ram, when he disregarded the red signal and struck the Ford Escape,” a news release from the Fairfax County Police Department said.

“Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.”

Derifield was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 703-280-0543.

