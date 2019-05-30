202
Fairfax man arrested on charges of assault at Annandale nursing facility

By Abigail Constantino May 30, 2019
A patient in a Fairfax County, Virginia, skilled nursing facility has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting another patient.

On Wednesday, Fairfax County police arrested 55-year-old Geoffrey Smallwood, of Fairfax, on charges of sexual battery against a victim who has mental incapacity or physical helplessness.

Police responded to a report of a sexual assault at the Sleepy Hollow HealthCare Center in Annandale on Sunday. They interviewed witnesses, staff, connected with family members and provided victims services.

Smallwood has been in the skilled nursing facility since 2017, and police believe that there could be additional victims.

Anyone who has concerns that a family member may be a victim is urged to call police at (703) 246-7520.

