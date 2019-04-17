Police: Fairfax Co. music teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 2 students

A music teacher in Annandale, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday for sexually abusing two former students, Fairfax County police said.

The investigation into 56-year-old Jeffrey Cummins began in May 2018, when a juvenile disclosed that Cummins had inappropriately touched him over a period of several years, police said. In January, another victim came forward and said Cummins had also abused him for years.

The sex abuse happened during music lessons and other times when the children were in his home, according to detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Abuse Squad, which headed the investigation.

Cummins is a private music teacher and gives lessons in his home. He is the founder and artistic director of Virginia Music Adventures, a traveling music group for children, police said.

He also owns two Huntington Learning Centers — one in Tysons and one in Springfield.

Cummins faces eight felony counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

He was taken into custody at Dulles International Airport.

Fairfax County police want to hear from parents concerned their children may have had inappropriate contact with Cummins.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 703-246-7800. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers online or by texting “TIP187” and the message to 274637.

