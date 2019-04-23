Man who died in Centreville fire identified

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue has identified the man who died in a fire that tore through buildings in a Centreville, Virginia, apartment complex Monday morning.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue has identified the man who died in a fire that tore through buildings in a Centreville, Virginia, apartment complex Monday morning.

David Zimmers, 60, was found dead in the fire at the 13600 block of Bent Tree Circle, according to Fairfax County fire officials. The exact cause of his death is still under investigation.

The fire began around 1 a.m. Monday, damaging two buildings which are now uninhabitable.

Thirty residents have been displaced. Total damage is estimated to be over $610,000.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but continued spraying hot spots until around 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

