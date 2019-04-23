202
Man who died in Centreville fire identified

By Reem Nadeem April 23, 2019 10:58 am 04/23/2019 10:58am
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said 13 units remained uninhabitable on Monday morning, following a fire in the 13600 block of Bent Tree Circle in the vicinity of Centreville, Virginia. There was one confirmed death. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue has identified the man who died in a fire that tore through buildings in a Centreville, Virginia, apartment complex Monday morning.

David Zimmers, 60, was found dead in the fire at the 13600 block of Bent Tree Circle, according to Fairfax County fire officials. The exact cause of his death is still under investigation.

The fire began around 1 a.m. Monday, damaging two buildings which are now uninhabitable.

Thirty residents have been displaced. Total damage is estimated to be over $610,000.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but continued spraying hot spots until around 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Topics:
bent tree circle centreville Centreville fire Fairfax County, VA News fire Local News Virginia
