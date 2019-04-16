Luxury condominium complex Monarch near Tysons Galleria breaks ground

The project is part of the Arbor Row development, a 19-acre stretch of mixed-use buildings along Westpark Drive. See photos.

There’s already been a substantial amount of digging and preliminary work at the Monarch, a 20-story condominium tower northeast of Tysons Galleria, but last week, the project officially broke ground.

The tower at 7887 Jones Branch Drive is now under construction with an opening scheduled for late 2020.

The site is planned to have 94 residences with a dozen floor plans, from 880 to 3,400 square feet, meaning the building will have a range of two to six units per floor. Designs show that all residents will have floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor balconies.

Prices range from $600,000 to just over $3 million.

The project is part of the Arbor Row development, a 19-acre stretch of mixed-use buildings along Westpark Drive. The first building of the project, the residential Nouvelle, was completed in 2015 and the next phase, senior living facility The Mather, is going to the Fairfax County Planning Commission next week.

“Arbor Row is the new Tysons’ most livable neighborhood,” Albert H. Small Jr., founder of developer Renaissance, said in a press release.

“There already are pedestrian pathways that lead to enticing restaurants and shops, and more green space than you will find anywhere else in Tysons. With both Wegmans and Whole Foods opening soon in the immediate area, Arbor Row will offer extensive options to support a healthy lifestyle.”

While the project is planned to be walkable in the long-run, locals should be aware that construction activity has temporarily closed the sidewalk along Westpark Drive.

