202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Luxury condominium complex Monarch…

Luxury condominium complex Monarch near Tysons Galleria breaks ground

By Tysons Reporter April 16, 2019 9:30 am 04/16/2019 09:30am
Share

The project is part of the Arbor Row development, a 19-acre stretch of mixed-use buildings along Westpark Drive. See photos.

There’s already been a substantial amount of digging and preliminary work at the Monarch, a 20-story condominium tower northeast of Tysons Galleria, but last week, the project officially broke ground.

The tower at 7887 Jones Branch Drive is now under construction with an opening scheduled for late 2020.

The site is planned to have 94 residences with a dozen floor plans, from 880 to 3,400 square feet, meaning the building will have a range of two to six units per floor. Designs show that all residents will have floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor balconies.

Prices range from $600,000 to just over $3 million.

The project is part of the Arbor Row development, a 19-acre stretch of mixed-use buildings along Westpark Drive. The first building of the project, the residential Nouvelle, was completed in 2015 and the next phase, senior living facility The Mather, is going to the Fairfax County Planning Commission next week.

“Arbor Row is the new Tysons’ most livable neighborhood,” Albert H. Small Jr., founder of developer Renaissance, said in a press release.

“There already are pedestrian pathways that lead to enticing restaurants and shops, and more green space than you will find anywhere else in Tysons. With both Wegmans and Whole Foods opening soon in the immediate area, Arbor Row will offer extensive options to support a healthy lifestyle.”

While the project is planned to be walkable in the long-run, locals should be aware that construction activity has temporarily closed the sidewalk along Westpark Drive.

TysonsReporter.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to TysonsReporter.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 TysonsReporter.com

More News

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News Local News tysons corner tysons galleria Virginia
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
20 years ago: Teen gunmen unleashed terror, chaos at Columbine
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Celebrity birthdays April 14-20
Today in History: April 16
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Easter recipes
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
Celebrity deaths
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600