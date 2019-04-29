Construction work to close part of Church Street in Vienna next week

A portion of Church Street in Vienna, Virginia, will be closed for four weeks starting next Monday for construction work.

The town of Vienna hired Ashburn Construction to install a new sidewalk, storm sewer, curb and gutter and driveway aprons on Church Street NE from the intersection of Glyndon Street to 344 Church St. NE. The contractor will also replace the speed hump in front of 342 Church St. NE.

The 300 block of Church Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and only residents who live in that block will be able to access the area, according to the town. Vienna does not have any utility disruptions planned.

During construction, traffic on Church Street will get diverted onto Maple Avenue briefly before returning to Church Street.

Some people commented under Vienna’s Facebook post about the closure that the street needs the improvements, but the work is ill-timed.

“Much needed agreed but wish it was to be done over summer when traffic is a bit less,” one commentator wrote under the post.

Another person wrote, “Much needed improvements …. very inconvenient. Sigh.”

Vienna is using the announcement about the road closure to encourage locals to sign up for the town’s new notification system.

