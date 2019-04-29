202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Construction work to close…

Construction work to close part of Church Street in Vienna next week

By Tysons Reporter April 29, 2019 2:15 pm 04/29/2019 02:15pm
Share
Church Street between Glyndon Street and Beulah Road. (Image via Google Maps)

A portion of Church Street in Vienna will be closed for four weeks starting next Monday for construction work.

The town of Vienna hired Ashburn Construction to install a new sidewalk, storm sewer, curb and gutter and driveway aprons on Church Street NE from the intersection of Glyndon Street to 344 Church St. NE. The contractor will also replace the speed hump in front of 342 Church St. NE.

The 300 block of Church Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and only residents who live in that block will be able to access the area, according to the town. Vienna does not have any utility disruptions planned.

During construction, traffic on Church Street will get diverted onto Maple Avenue briefly before returning to Church Street.

Detour-marked map (Image via town of Vienna)

Some people commented under Vienna’s Facebook post about the closure that the street needs the improvements, but the work is ill-timed.

“Much needed agreed but wish it was to be done over summer when traffic is a bit less,” one commentator wrote under the post.

Another person wrote, “Much needed improvements …. very inconvenient. Sigh.”

Vienna is using the announcement about the road closure to encourage locals to sign up for the town’s new notification system.

First image via Town of Vienna and second via Google Maps

TysonsReporter.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to TysonsReporter.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 TysonsReporter.com

More News

Topics:
construction Fairfax County, VA News Local News vienna Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Report card: Redskins 2019 NFL Draft

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork assigns the Redskins a letter grade for each of the team's picks.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!