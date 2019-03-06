202
Fate of Tesla’s Tysons branch uncertain after company announces it will close most retail stores

By Tysons Reporter March 6, 2019 11:45 am 03/06/2019 11:45am
Tesla showroom in Tysons Corner Center mall

With Tesla’s announcement that it will be closing most of its retail locations, two Tysons locations remain in jeopardy.

One store is located on Tyco Road near Leesburg Pike. This location was the first Tesla dealership in Virginia, opening in 2015 in a former warehouse.

Tesla also has a showroom inside the Tysons Corner Center mall. The store in the mall includes interactive features to help customers configure their own Tesla in the design studios.

Brick-and-mortar locations are expected to be closed over the next few months, but a list of stores to be closed has not been released. Staff at the Tysons Corner Center showroom said they could not comment on whether or not that location will close.

