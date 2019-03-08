Man in custody after barricading himself in Falls Church apartment

A man who barricaded himself in a Falls Church, Virginia apartment complex is in custody Friday morning after hours of negotiations with police.

Residents at the Jefferson Apartments building in the 6100 block of Leesburg Pike were ordered to shelter-in-place around 4 a.m. Friday, while Fairfax County police attempted to peacefully resolve a situation involving a man with a knife barricading himself in an apartment.

Though police described the man as “acting erratically,” the department said there was no threat to public safety, with the scene contained to a single unit.

For several hours, negotiators used a police siren to communicate with the man from the building’s parking lot.

Around 9 a.m., police tweeted that the man had been taken into custody and the situation had ended safely:

UPDATE: The barricade in the 6100 block of Leesburg Pike has been resolved. The man was safely taken into custody and will be provided further resources to assist him. Thank you for your patience as we worked towards a safe resolution. https://t.co/uL7XtQYlxQ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 8, 2019

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

