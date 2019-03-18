Restaurants, kids’ clothing boutique coming to Mosaic District

Two restaurants are set to open this fall, according to EDENS, a retail real estate owner and developer. French bistro Parc de Ville will fill the former spot of Mike Isabella’s Requin Washingtonian reported.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, TysonsReporter.com, and republished with permission.

Several newcomers are heading to the Mosaic District.

Two restaurants are set to open this fall, according to EDENS, a retail real estate owner and developer.

French bistro Parc de Ville will fill the former spot of Mike Isabella’s Requin (8296 Glass Alley, Suite 110), Washingtonian reported.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY | Like this article? Read more by subscribing to TysonsReporter.com’s newsletter today.

This is will be the first Northern Virginia location for D.C. restauranteurs Ian and Eric Hilton, who are known for their concepts Chez Billy Sud, Players Club and The Brixton, according to EDENS.

RyuKai, a Japanese BBQ and soba noodle restaurant, will include a demo kitchen where Shuichi Kotani will teach soba noodle making, EDENS said in a press release. The restaurant is set to occupy a 5,820-square-foot-space at 2980 District Ave, the Commercial Observer reported.

Kumon, an afterschool math and reading program, will join RyuKai at 2980 District Ave. Building permits indicate that Kumon will take up a 1,377-square-foot space in suite 150.

Up the street, Wee Chic, a Maryland-based kids’ clothing boutique, will take the former spot of Dawn Price Baby (2905 District Ave suite 120).

First and last images via Google Maps

TysonsReporter.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to TysonsReporter.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 TysonsReporter.com