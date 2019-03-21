202
Police: Puppies found dead in Fairfax Co. were killed by blunt force trauma

By Reem Nadeem March 21, 2019 2:32 pm 03/21/2019 02:32pm
Animal protection officers in Fairfax County, Virginia, are asking for the public’s help in finding who was responsible for the deaths of two puppies.

The puppies were found dead next to a dumpster in the 1900 block of Gallows Road in Vienna around 11 a.m. on March 11, Fairfax County police said.

They were killed by blunt force trauma to their heads, police said. Their breed was indeterminable because they were so young. One was a male puppy with a unique blue merle coat and the other was a female with a fawn-colored coat.

Police believe the puppies were about a month old.

Anyone with information about the puppies is urged to call Officer McLemore at 571-221-8030. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-8477 or submit information online.

Pet owners who can no longer care for their pets can surrender their pets to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.

