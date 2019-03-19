202
Man wanted after exposing himself to woman at Springfield Town Center

By Hallie Mellendorf March 19, 2019 5:37 pm 03/19/2019 05:37pm
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself to a woman at Springfield Town Center in Fairfax County, Virginia last month.

On Feb. 27, the suspect followed a woman into the women’s bathroom and grabbed her hand, Fairfax County police said. When she pulled away, he exposed himself to her. The woman then shouted, which caused the suspect to run away.

Anyone with information about this case can call police at 703-922-0889. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The suspect is believed to be in his early 20s, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet, and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds. (Courtesy Franconia Police)

