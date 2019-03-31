Fairfax Co. police identify man who drowned in lake trying to rescue dog

A man drowned in Lake Braddock in Fairfax County, Virginia, Saturday evening after he went into the lake to rescue a dog, police say.

Fairfax County firefighters pulled Nghia Trinh, 28, of Burke, from the lake along the 9400 block of Goshen Lane in Burke 40 minutes after he was seen getting in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the dog was found and is OK.

Witnesses said they saw Trinh’s dog get loose and go into the water. Trinh went in the lake after his dog, but went underwater and did not resurface.

Fairfax County police continue to investigate the drowning.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

