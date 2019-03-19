202
Fairfax police discover guns used in robberies, 450 THC vape pens in Herndon man’s house

By RestonNow.com | @RestonNow March 19, 2019 10:08 am 03/19/2019 10:08am
Seized THC vape pens. (Image via FCPD on Facebook)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, RestonNow.com, and republished with permission.

Fairfax County police recently arrested a Herndon man and charged him with seven larcenies in connection with a stash of guns and drug paraphernalia.

Two weeks ago, an officer smelled marijuana coming from a car, which had been sitting in the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Road for awhile, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

After speaking with the driver, Brandon Hernandez, 19, of Herndon, officers searched the car and discovered more than a pound of marijuana along with a handgun, ammunition, THC cartridges and cash, police say.

Police arrested Hernandez and the two passengers in the car — Kevin Fernandez, 20, of Herndon and Guillermo Alfaro, 20, of Reston.

FCPD then teamed up with the Herndon Police Department to obtain a search warrant for Hernandez’s home. Police say they ended up seizing seven loaded weapons, which have been linked to several burglaries and armed robberies in the area, and more than 450 THC vape pens.

Hernandez is currently being held without bond, and more charges are pending as detectives continue to investigate, according to police.

Images via FCPD/Facebook

Topics:
crime drugs Fairfax County, VA News fairfax police herndon larceny Local News thc Virginia
