Engineering giant moves headquarters from California to N. Va.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 1, 2019 7:21 am 03/01/2019 07:21am
Parsons Corp. already called Greater Washington home to its largest concentration of employees. Now, the engineering giant just calls the region home.

The company, which has made two major acquisitions of D.C.-area companies in the last year, has shifted its headquarters from Pasadena, California, to its existing office in Centreville. The move is effective immediately, Parsons announced. The Trinity Parkway building is already noted on the Parsons website as its corporate headquarters.

“Relocating to the Washington region puts us in closer proximity to many of our existing and potential clients, as well as key decision makers who influence policy and funding initiatives across our markets, particularly critical infrastructure,” Parsons Chairman and CEO Chuck Harrington said in a statement.

“Simply said,” he added, “being in Northern Virginia gives us more opportunities to be in the right places, at the right times, with the right people driving the future of our markets.”

Parsons,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

