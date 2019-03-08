Armed robber targets food delivery drivers in Fairfax Co.

In Fairfax County, the search is on for a man police say is behind the armed robberies of nine food delivery drivers since mid-January.

The search is on for a man police say is behind the armed robberies of nine food delivery drivers since mid-January in Fairfax County.

The robberies all occurred in the area of Pembrook Village Drive and Buckman Road between the early to late evening hours.

According to Sergeant James Curry with Fairfax County Police, the man calls in an order for food and then waits for the driver at the delivery location with a gun.

“When the delivery driver arrives, the food and personal property is taken,” Curry said.

The man is said to display a handgun during the robberies, which started on Jan. 13 with the most recent hold up occurring on March 4.

The suspect is described by police as a black man who is between 20 and 30 years old. Witnesses tell investigators that he has a medium build and wears dark clothing and a mask during the robberies.

“We’re reaching out to the public. If anybody sees anything suspicious, give us a call,” Curry said.

To stay safe, Curry urges delivery drivers to be aware of their surroundings and call police if something doesn’t seem right.

Anyone with information that may help lead police to the man should call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or tips can be submitted online on the Fairfax Crime Solvers website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.