Argument over dog’s poop ends in Alexandria woman’s arrest

What started as a fight over picking up after a dog’s poop ended in the arrest of an Alexandria, Virginia, woman this week.

Fairfax County police said just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, a woman was with her dog that was pooping in the 6800 block of Oxpen Court. Another woman, who was driving by, saw that and asked 38-year-old Misty Freeman if she was planning to pick up her dog’s poop, police said.

Freeman dismissed the woman, and police said the woman then parked her car down the street and walked back toward Freeman to “discuss the matter.”

Freeman began recording the woman on her cellphone and the woman did the same. Police said Freeman knocked the woman’s phone from her hands, hit her on the back and picked up her phone.

Officers were then called to Freeman’s home, where she was trying to file a police report. The other woman’s phone was in the home. Freeman was arrested for robbery, police said.

