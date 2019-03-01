1 dead in McLean house fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out in a McLean, Virginia, home Saturday afternoon.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a single-family residence on the 1400 block of Brookhaven Drive shortly before 12:30 p.m. Officials reported heavy fire was showing from the house.

Fairfax County Fire told WTOP there were hoarding conditions both in and outside the home.

“It proved challenging as there was a significant amount of brush, trees, bamboo … They (firefighters) had to do a bit of debris removal to access the house,” Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Jason Jenkins told WTOP.

One occupant of the home, an elderly woman, is unaccounted for. Shortly before 5 p.m., officials confirmed one person had died, but they are unable to release the victim’s identity.

Fire officials say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Units will remain on the scene throughout the night, Jenkins said.

Thanks to our partners @ArlingtonVaFD for your assistance at the house fire in 1400 block of Brookhaven Drive in McLean. True professionals as always. Thanks also for photos in this and previous tweet. #Teamwork #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/eBwDS9Szgb — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) March 9, 2019

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the fire broke out.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

