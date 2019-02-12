202
Va. man charged with rape of woman with ‘mental incapacity,’ police say

WASHINGTON — A Springfield, Virginia, man has been arrested for the rape of a mentally vulnerable woman, and police said they believe they may have identified a second victim.

Bernard Betts-King, 60, was arrested Monday and charged with rape by “taking advantage of a mental incapacity,” Fairfax County police said.

Betts-King worked as a behavioral specialist for the MVLE Community Center in 2018, the time of the alleged assault. Betts-King was also employed by Community Living Alternatives in Fairfax. Both organizations are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Detectives believe that the victim was sexually assaulted in 2018. Through DNA testing, police discovered she had a child through the assault.

Betts-King is currently being held without bond at an adult detention center.

Investigators suspect there are more victims who have yet to be identified. Anyone with information can contact Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800, submit their tip anonymously online, or text  “TIP187” plus their message to 274637.

