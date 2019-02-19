202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Pet care service ‘Woofies’…

Pet care service ‘Woofies’ set to open franchise in Reston

By RestonNow.com | @RestonNow February 19, 2019 2:30 pm 02/19/2019 02:30pm
Share
Woofies, a pet care service that offers a mobile pet salon, pet sitting and dog walking, plans to open one of its two upcoming franchise locations in Reston. (Courtesy Woofies Facebook photo)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, RestonNow.com, and republished with permission.

Woofies, a pet care service that offers a mobile pet salon, pet sitting and dog walking, plans to open one of its two upcoming franchise locations in Reston.

Woofie’s Facebook page for the Reston location says it is “coming soon” to 1897 Preston White Drive. The spot is right off of the Dulles Toll Road and close to Lake Thoreau.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY | Like this article? Read more by subscribing to RestonNow.com’s newsletter today.

The second franchise location is set for Leesburg.

Established by pet owners in 2004, Woofies currently serves locals in Ashburn, Pomotac Station and Lansdowne with more than 70 pet sitters and walkers and seven mobile pet vans, according to its website.

Photos via Woofies/Facebook, Google Maps

RestonNow.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to RestonNow.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 RestonNow.com

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Business & Finance Fairfax County, VA News Living News Local News pet care reston Virginia Woofie's
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best cars of 2019 named

Put the pedal to the … medal. Nonprofit Consumer Reports named its top 10 2019 picks for cars, SUVs and trucks Thursday in D.C. See the list.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!