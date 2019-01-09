Falls Church 2nd grader wins Doodle 4 Google contest for ‘Dino Doodle’

Falls Church second-grader Sarah Gomez-Lane's dinosaur drawing won the 2018 Doodle 4 Google contest. Her drawing was made into an interactive experience and featured on the Google homepage Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — If you Google’d anything Tuesday, you may have noticed a group of dinosaurs hanging out in the form of the Google brand name. A T-Rex played the trumpet, a brontosaurus ate blueberries, a triceratops ate ice cream and another found love.

The creative dinosaur drawing, featured on the Google homepage Tuesday, was created by Falls Church, Virginia, second-grader and aspiring paleontologist Sarah Gomez-Lane, winner of the 2018 Doodle 4 Google contest. This year, the contest asked students to create a drawing in the shape of the Google name on the theme, “What inspires me …”

“When they called my name, I felt happy and surprised,” said Gomez-Lane, who highlighted her dream of becoming a paleontologist in her submission.

For the first time in the contest’s history, the Google’s Doodle team was able to collaborate with the winner to turn the artwork into an animated and interactive experience, bringing the dinosaurs to life.

Gomez-Lane also won $30,000 toward a college scholarship and $50,000 for her elementary school to spend on technology.

“I’m going to call my principal and he’s going to say ‘Yay!'” Gomez-Lane said.

Submissions are now being accepted for the 2019 Google 4 Doodle contest.

