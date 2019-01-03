Fairfax Co. police arrest 2 men for 2016 shooting of school aide

Fairfax County police announced Thursday that two D.C. men are in custody, suspected of fatally shooting Tarreece Sampson, an aide at an elementary school.

Tarreece Sampson worked at Fort Hunt Elementary School. He was shot and killed early in the morning of May 23, 2016.

He was 24.

Thomas Fitzpatrick was Sampson’s principal at the time of his death. He said Sampson was popular with the children at the school. “He wanted to be someone who taught the kids, not only instruction, but also life lessons of working hard, and how you treat people,” Sampson said.

A news release posted Thursday by Fairfax County police said Tre’Sur Hawkins, 19, was charged with first-degree murder. Charles Benson, 24, was arrested in D.C. in Sept., also for shooting Sampson, and transferred to Fairfax County in Oct.

Benson has been in custody since Oct. 17, but his status was not publicized so detectives could continue building their case leading to Hawkins’ arrest.

According to the news release, detectives do not believe the men knew each other. They think Sampson encountered Hawkins and Benson when they were breaking into cars along Richmond Highway that morning in 2016.

