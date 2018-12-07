Boy charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Va. school bus

Fairfax County police said its investigation began on Nov. 13 after the parents of two girls from Camelot Elementary School in Annandale came to them, after their daughters told them about the alleged sexual abuse.

WASHINGTON — A 12-year-old boy is charged with sexually assaulting two classmates on a school bus in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County police said its investigation began on Nov. 13 after the parents of two girls from Camelot Elementary School in Annandale came to them, after their daughters told them about the alleged sexual abuse.

“The information was disclosed to parents and we were contacted,” said Second Lieutenant Lieb with Fairfax County police.

Lieb said other students and a bus driver were on the bus when the alleged sexual assaults took place.

After briefing the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fairfax County detectives charged the boy Friday morning with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of object sexual penetration.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.