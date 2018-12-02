202.5
2 fatally shot in Falls Church murder-suicide, police say

By William Vitka | @WTOP December 18, 2018 2:29 pm
Fairfax County police say a man and woman are dead following a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 3100 block of South Manchester Street around 11:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — A man and woman were shot dead in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning, according to authorities. Detectives believe it was a murder-suicide.

Fairfax County police said the two were discovered outside an apartment complex in the 3100 block of South Manchester Street around 11:30 a.m. and that it seems as though the man ran into the woman, 30-year-old Katherine Martell, with an SUV before shooting her and then himself.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Brooks.

Brooks and Martell had a child together, police said in a new release Tuesday afternoon. The child was not at the scene when the incident occurred. Police also believe Martell lived in a building near the shooting.

Police initially said that two men had been shot.

Below is a map of the area where Brooks and Martell were found.

Topics:
