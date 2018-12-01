202.5
1 killed, 3 hurt in Fairfax County crash

By Teddy Gelman December 31, 2018 10:56 pm 12/31/2018 10:56pm
WASHINGTON — One person has died and three others are in the hospital after a crash Monday night on the Fairfax County Parkway.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the parkway between Ox and Roberts roads in Fairfax Station, Virginia.

Fairfax County police said two cars crashed, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said how serious the other injuries are.

Police closed both directions of the parkway in the area as they investigate the crash.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

fairfax county parkway Fairfax County, VA News fatal crash Local News ox road roberts road Virginia
