Police: Husband attacked wife before killing himself in their Va. home

WASHINGTON — Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead inside their home Wednesday night.

A relative discovered the bodies of Ever Gudiel, 60, and his wife, Judith Garcia Gonzales de Gudiel, 51, before 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Parkwood Court in the Falls Church area.

Police believe that before Gudiel killed himself, he attacked his wife and caused trauma to her upper body. They said there weren’t any signs of forced entry.

The chief medical examiner’s office will conduct autopsies and determine the cause of death.

Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

